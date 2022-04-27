Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore coach Sanjay Bangar has backed batting stalwart Virat Kohli to crush rough patch and put in match-winning performances in the next match.

Chasing a 145-run target, Bangalore's top-order failed again as they lost the four wickets for 58 runs and failed to recover from that. Talking about Kohli's rough patch, the Bangar said that Kohli will help the team win their upcoming crunch games.

Kohli was dismissed on just 9 runs while attempting a pull shot but he managed to get an edge and got caught. The batter has been going through a very rough patch this season with just 128 runs in just 9 matches.

"He is a very sensible player. He has watched many ups and downs... The way he prepares, he always gets himself out of his comfort zone and this is his speciality. And this is the reason he can overcome difficult situations," said Sanjay Bangar in a post-match press conference.

"So I would just want him to use his fighting spirit and the way he's played all his cricket to put the run of low scores behind. He has so much mental toughness that I am sure he will win us our upcoming crunch games," he added.

Dropping Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli was promoted to the top of the order along with his skipper Faf du Plessis in the match against Rajasthan Royals.

"We opened with Anuj Rawat and Faf in 8 matches. But this is the combination [Virat and Faf] we want going forward, because we want our best batters open the innings in crucial games. This is our thinking," the former India opener stated.

A four-wicket haul by Kuldeep Sen and an unbeaten knock of 56 runs by Riyan Parag powered Rajasthan Royals to victory by 29 runs over Royal Challengers Bangalore at MCA stadium here on Tuesday. Apart from Kuldeep, Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets while Prasidh Krishna settled for two.

With the win, Rajasthan Royals moved up to the top of the points table, with six wins in eight matches. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, remained at fifth place, with five wins in nine games. (ANI)

