Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)in match 41 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The DC vs KKR clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 28, 2022 (Thursday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for the DC vs KKR clash in IPL 2022 can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Preview.

Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals (DC) have won three out of seven matches they played so far and are on number seven of IPL 2022 points table. Delhi Capitals (DC) played their last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday in which DC fought well to chase the hefty and highest total of the season 222 runs though they were short of 15 runs. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

While as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have won three out of eight matches and placed number eight on the points table of IPL 2022. Their last encounter was against the flamboyant Gujarat Titans and lost by eight runs while chasing a total of 156 runs. Both the two teams started the season with a win but failed to continue the form.

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (DC) could be taken as our Wicket-keeper

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - David Warner (DC), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Nitish Rana (KKR), Prithvi Shaw (DC) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (KKR), Andre Russell (KKR), Lalit Yadav (DC) can be taken as all-rounders

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Tim Southee (KKR), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) could be our bowlers

DC vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Sunil Narine (KKR), David Warner (DC), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Nitish Rana (KKR), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Andre Russell (KKR), Lalit Yadav (DC), Tim Southee (KKR), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

Andre Russell (KKR) could be named as the captain of your RCB vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as David Warner (DC) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

