By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The BCCI is planning to arrange a closing ceremony for this season of Indian Premier League 2022 after three years.

Also Read | Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in PBKS vs SRH IPL 2022 Match 28.

Due to COVID, the closing ceremonies have got cancelled thrice but this time fans may see the closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where the final match will be played here on May 29.

"BCCI is working on the plan to have a closing ceremony this year. We are discussing having a closing ceremony this year after the final match in Ahmedabad. We want to bring back the colour of IPL so you might see the closing ceremony," a source from BCCI told ANI.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

The IPL 2022 league matches are being played only in Maharashtra with Mumbai and Pune being host cities. Due to COVID restrictions, the spectators are allowed in a limited capacity inside the stadium. The play-off dates are yet to be finalized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)