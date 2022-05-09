Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2022 match at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy here on Monday.

Currently, MI are at the last place in the points table with 4 points. They won their previous game against Gujarat Titans by five runs. On the other hand, KKR is in the ninth position in the points table with eight points. They lost their previous game against Lucknow Super Giants by a massive 75 runs.

Also Read | Thomas Cup 2022: Srikanth Kidambi Leads Charge as India Blank Canada 5-0, Confirm Quarter-Finals Berth.

Mumbai Indians have made one change. Suryakumar Yadav make way for Ramandeep Singh in playing XI. While Kolkata Knight Riders have made five changes as Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Sheldon Jackson have come in.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "We would like to field first, no particular reason. We keep changing what we want to do as a team. The season has been up and down for us. We need to put our right foot forward. We have one change, Surya is injured. Ramandeep comes in for him."

Also Read | Lionel Messi Scripts Unwanted Ligue 1 Record As PSG Concede Twice To Play Out 2-2 Draw Against Troyes.

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said the team was looking to bat first. "I was looking to bat first, the wicket looks green. It's good that you bat first and find out. Looking at the changes in the batting lineup, we have a good batting lineup, we need to put up a good total. The opening partnership has been lacking from the first match. Players are in form, they are out of form, that's the beauty of the game. We need to come up with a fresh mind. We have made five changes. Rahane, Cummins, Venkatesh, Chakaravarthy, Sheldon Jackson come in."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson(w), Tim Southee, Pat Cummins and Varun Chakaravarthy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)