Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI): Mumbai Indians on Tuesday began their preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign.

Earlier, captain Rohit Sharma accompanied by speedster Jasprit Bumrah moved from the bubble to join the squad late last night, while Ishan Kishan flew from Bengaluru separately after securing a full-fitness certificate from BCCI's NCA.

The 12-day strength and conditioning pre-season camp, ahead of Mumbai Indians' first match, is being held at their in-house training facility at the Reliance Jio Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Mumbai Indians will also play a couple of inter-squad practice matches towards the second week of the camp.

The first-day training session was preceded with player assessment analysis by the coaching staff led by the director of cricket Zaheer Khan and coach Mahela Jayawardene.

Over the next 11-weeks, Mumbai Indians coaching staff will look at upskilling the young domestic and international recruits through individual sessions, game situations, mental aspects and physical fitness.

Joining Zaheer and Mahela in this task will be the likes of Shane Bond, Robin Singh, Kiran More, Rahul Sanghvi, Vinay Kumar, TA Sekar, Paul Chapman and data analyst CKM Dhananjai - who have a proven record of nurturing the likes of Suryakumar, Bumrah, Ishan, Pandya brothers and many more in the past. (ANI)

