Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): The star all-rounder of Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone on Tuesday lit up the Mumbai Stadium with his outrageous 117-meter six off Mohammed Shami that left Gujarat Titans' legspinner Rashid Khan and fellow cricketers dumbstruck.

Livingstone hit the six during Punjab Kings' eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

Also Read | IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here's a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

After the shot, Gujarat Titans vice-captain Rashid Khan went to Livingston and started checking his bat. The photo of Rashid checking Livingstone's bat went viral on social media.

Indian veteran Shami came to bowl the 16th over to limit Punjab's score but Livingstone had other plans as on the first delivery of the over he smashed the GT pacer for the longest six of the season.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UCL Semifinal Football Match in IST.

Shami bowled a short of a good length ball that pitched on off stump to which Livingstone swung hard and deposited into the top tier of the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Such was the monstrosity of that six even Shami was left astounded as he was seen smiling after that biggie. While in the dugout Livinsgtone's teammate and skipper Mayank Agarwal jumped from his seat.

This maximum was followed by two more sixes and two fours as PBKS won by 8 wickets. In total 28 runs came in that over as Livingstone finished the match in Navi Mumbai with four overs still remaining.

"I have seen Chris Gayle do that often, but this was something different," stated Punjab's head coach Anil Kumble after the game.

With this win, PBKS move to fifth place on the points table.

After winning the toss Gujarat became the first team to opt to bat in a night game, after which Punjab Kings restricted them to 143/8 courtesy of Kagiso Rabada who picked up 4 wickets.

In the chase, Shikhar Dhawan steadied the innings getting his 47th IPL Fifty, after which Liam Livingstone scored 30* off 10 balls to finish the game. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)