Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina claimed Rishabh Pant has done exceedingly well as Delhi Capitals captain and the way he has utilised spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the ongoing IPL 2022 is a testimony to the same.

Kuldeep has grabbed four "player of the match" awards for Delhi Capitals but Pant's performance as a batter has been a matter of concern for the side. The left-handed batter hasn't yet found his form but Raina - who is one of the IPL greats - believes a big knock from one of the emerging captains in this year's IPL isn't far away.

Speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Raina said: "Pant for me has is doing great as a captain. He has utilised Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi. But Pant - the batsman - still has to fire. He is a big player, and with coach Ricky Ponting behind him, he is going to click soon and a big innings is coming soon."

"Also, I believe Delhi Capitals are not playing like a compact unit. Other players in the team will also have to take up the responsibility and contribute."

Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif, who has worked as an assistant coach with Delhi Capitals, believes Pant has to decide the approach he wants to take with the bat in the upcoming games.

Kaif said, "Rishabh Pant will have to decide whether he wants to play full 20 overs or he wants to play the role of a pinch hitter. Captain Pant will have to take a call on what's in the interest of the team. Pant has the potential to win matches alone but his performance as a batsman hasn't been up to the mark this year. So, I feel there's the pressure of being successful as a captain and as a batsman too."

Kaif further stated that Delhi Capitals as a whole haven't done justice to their potential so far in this edition and Pant will have to lead the team from the front.

He said: "Delhi has not done justice to its potential so far in this season. This team has played well in pieces. If this team wants to win the IPL, then all the players will have to show their A-Game and the responsibility lies with the skipper (Pant). He will have to lead by example."

The Delhi Capitals will be taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in what can be a crucial encounter in terms of the points table on Thursday.

The Orange Army is stationed in the fifth position of the pecking order where their exploits read 5 wins from 9 matches and an extremely healthy NRR of +0.471. Delhi are in the seventh position of the points table with 4 wins from 9 games and yet a healthy run rate of +0.587 keeps them well in the hunt for a play-off spot. (ANI)

