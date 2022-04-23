Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 23 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain, Rishabh Pant has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

According to an official statement from IPL, Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Apart from him, Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Code of Conduct during his team's match against RR.

Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Pravin Amre has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence.

Amre also admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

In the match played at the Wankhede Stadium, Jos Buttler's 116-run knock and Prasidh Krishna's three-wicket haul helped Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.

Delhi will be going up against Kolkata Knight Riders for their next IPL 2022 clash on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. (ANI)

