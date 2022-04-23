Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) match number 35 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The KKR vs GT will be first of the double-headers played today and will start at 03:30 pm IST with toss and 03:00 pm. There is a clear four-point difference between the two sides with Gujarat Titans having won two extra matches then Knight Riders. Meanwhile, for KKR vs GT live streaming online and live TV telecast you can scroll down. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in KKR vs GT IPL 2022 Match 35.

Gujarat Titans are placed second on the IPL 2022 points table with five wins from six matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won three games out of seven and come into the match with a defeat in their previous three games.

KKR vs GT Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 35 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs GT clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

KKR vs GT Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 35 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the KKR vs GT match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

