Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma addressed his teammates after the third consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League 2022 and said they cannot blame a single person for the loss.

Mumbai have so far lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets, Rajasthan Royals by 23 runs and Delhi Capitals by four wickets. In their opening match, the five-time IPL Champions failed to chase down 194 against the Royals with a spin strangle from R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal despite opting to bowl.

"We seriously cannot be blaming individuals here. It's all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me. I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament," Rohit Sharma said to his team in a video Mumbai Indians posted on Twitter after their loss against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians were on the receiving end of stunning cameos from Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel against the Delhi Capitals. In their third match of the season against KKR, Pat Cummins thrashed the MI bowlers to every corner of the ground and played a knock of 56 runs off 15 balls to take KKR home with a five-wicket victory, in just 16 overs.

"Because oppositions are different, they come up with different plans all the time. We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field - with the bat, with the ball," he said.

With third consecutive defeats, MI stand at the 9th spot on the points table. The five-time IPL Champions will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday and will hope to register their first win of the ongoing season. (ANI)

