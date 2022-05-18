Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): After his spectacular knock helped Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat Mumbai Indians, batter Rahul Tripathi said that he enjoyed batting at number three and trying to learn from every situation.

Tripathi's 76-run knock and Umran Malik's three-wicket haul helped SunRisers Hyderabad end their five-match losing streak as they beat Mumbai Indians by three runs in a thrilling match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

Also Read | MI vs SRH Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: Rahul Tripathi Shines As Sunrisers Hyderabad Remain In Playoffs Contention.

"I've enjoyed batting at three. It's important that if the openers have given a good start, then continuing that. Or whatever the situation demands I'm trying to learn from that. Bumrah's a great bowler. Was just looking to react to whatever he's bowling. Depends on how the wicket is playing, how I can counterattack at that point. If it's there and I can take it on, I will definitely go for the shot. If it's not there then I'll just look to take those singles-doubles," said Tripathi in a post-match presentation.

"To win games is more important, happy I could do that today. Sometimes when a bowler is bowling well, how to score those runs. In T20 there cannot be a moment where you can slow down. Every ball is an event so I just think what could be the best result. When you play it's obviously your dream to represent your country," he added.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News: PSG Star Likely To Join MLS Club Inter Miami in 2023.

In a 194-run target, MI needed 44 in the last three overs. Tim David hit T Natarajan for four sixes in an over but the left arm pacer had the last laugh dismissing the batter for 46 which came from just 18 balls.

With 19 runs required to win off 12 balls Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden over dismissing Sanjay Yadav for a four-ball duck.

With 19 needed off the last over, Ramandeep Singh tried hard but his team fell short by three runs and Kane Williamson led Hyderabad registered a close victory to keep their play-off chances alive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)