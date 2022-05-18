Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match 66 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Lucknow Super Giants are awaiting a win since last two games to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs. However, defeats in last two games has made them wait for long. The equation for LSG is simple, win against KKR and qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. Meanwhile, if you are looking for KKR vs LSG live streaming online, then continue reading. RCB vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 67.

Knight Riders, on the other hand, have an outside chance to make it to the IPL 2022 playoffs, but for that they need to beat Lucknow Super Giants first and then hope few other results favour them. All in all, KKR will need a better run-rate to see them through. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

KKR vs LSG Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 66 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the KKR vs LSG clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs LSG Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 66 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the KKR vs LSG match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

