Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Tom Moody praised all-rounder Washington Sundar and said that he will be playing a 'significant role' for the franchise in the upcoming days.

It was a clinical performance by Rajasthan Royals as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments of the game to register a 61-run win here at the MCA stadium.

Sundar played a blistering knock of 40 runs in just 14 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

"We recognized Washington is an outstanding allrounder, hence we were excited to get him in the mega auction. We anticipate that over time he is going to play a significant role with bat and ball. At the moment, with the balance of the side, he was positioned at No. 8 but that's certainly not the permanent position for him," said Tom Moddy during the post-match press conference.

"We have got an open mind to where he is going to end up over time, whether it's this season or seasons to come. We recognize there is some real quality there," he added.

The head coach further criticized his bowlers for the no-balls, which eventually led to SRH's defeat against RR.

"It's unacceptable - no-balls in this form of the game. You get heavily penalized and we paid the price. When you have dismissed arguably the opposition's best player and you have them on edge in the beginning of their innings - Bhuvi was bowling particularly well and [Romario] Shepherd's first over was also a strong over - it sets a totally different tone, when you have taken that wicket and the ball is still moving around," said the head coach.

"It wasn't an easy new-ball wicket but we didn't take advantage of it. Once you give a life to someone of Jos Buttler's quality, he will bring out all his tricks and realize that he is on a free one. I think four no-balls in the first five overs, a no-ball wicket and a dropped catch [off a no-ball] in the first five overs, and a total of six wides cost us this game," he added.

Rajasthan pacers wrecked havoc on Hyderabad batters as Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult reduced them to 9 for 3.

Sanju Samson led from the front scoring 55 from 27 balls to take his team's total to 210 for 6 in 20 overs. Samson bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his blistering knock. (ANI)

