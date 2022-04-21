Navi Mumbai (Maharastra)[India], April 21 (ANI): Tilak Varma scored an unbeaten 51 to guide Mumbai Indians to 155/7 against Chennai Super Kings here at the Dr DY Patil Stadium. Mukesh Choudhary bagged three wickets for CSK.

Put into bat Mumbai Indians got off to the worst possible as their captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck by a left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary. Two balls later they lost the prized scalp of Ishan Kishan who was cleaned up by the same bowler as Mumbai lost their second wicket for just 2 runs on the board.

Mukesh Choudhary in his next over dismissed Dewald Brevis for 4 caught behind by wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to leave Mumbai tottering at 23/3.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma struck a small partnership but left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner dismissed Suryakumar for 32 off 21 balls as Mumbai Indians were pushed to further trouble at 47/4.

Hrithik Shokeen joined Tilak Varma and they struck a partnership to take Mumbai beyond the 50-run mark. The 38-run partnership was broken by Dwayne Bravo as he dismissed Hrithik Shokeen for 25. Mumbai Indian lost half of their side for 85.

Kieron Pollard then joined Tilak and the duo took the team's total beyond the triple-figure mark. Maheesh Theekshana then broke the 26-run partnership dismissing Pollard for 14 in the 16th over.

In the next over Bravo took his second wicket dismissing leg before Daniel Sams for 5 to leave Mumbai at 120/7.

Tilak Varma notched up his half-century and took the team's total beyond the 150-run mark. Mumbai Indian finally score 155/7 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians (Tilak Varma 51*; Mukesh Choudhary 3/19, Dwayne Bravo 2/36) vs Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

