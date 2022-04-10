Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): After facing the fourth consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that they knew scoring 150 wasn't enough and he praised Suryakumar Yadav for his sensible knock.

Inspiring knocks from Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bangalore defeat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

"(Two overseas players) Just the combination that we felt would be ideal on certain pitches and certain opposition. We wanted to strengthen our batting, unfortunately, we had few overseas guys who were unavailable, so we wanted to get the best from whatever we had. Just got 26, I wanted to bat as long as possible, but unfortunately, I got out at the wrong time," said Sharma in a post-match presentation.

"We were hitting that partnership, we just got off to a 50-run partnership, got out at the wrong time, that is something that's hurting us a little bit. Definitely not a 150 pitch, Surya showed us if you bat sensibly, you can get more than what you got. Lot of credit to Surya at least to get us to 150, but we knew that it wasn't going to be enough. We took our chances with the ball but they batted quite sensibly," he added.

RCB opener Anuj Rawat smashed 66 runs off 47 balls while former skipper Virat Kohli played a knock of 48 as they chased down the target of 152 with nine balls left. Earlier, RCB bowlers restricted five-time champions MI to 151/6. This is Mumbai Indians' fourth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022. (ANI)

