Lionel Messi is starting to show signs of his old form at Barcelona as he returned back to the scoring sheet with a goal against Lorient in PSG's last Ligue 1 match. Messi struck in the 73rd minute, helping PSG complete a 5-1 rout of Lorient and increase their dominance in the league. Messi surely has made a fresh start after the international break and he will aim to continue that form with the season coming to its business end. But the question is, will he play tonight for PSG in their match against Clermont Foot? Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Wayne Rooney’s Remarks on His Manchester United Return

Here's PSG's Matchday Squad:

Messi was named in the matchday squad to face Clermont Foot and if there are not any late developments or injuries, the Argentine is certain to feature. He would be part of PSG's deadly attacking trio with the other two being Kyliam Mbappe and Neymar. If their performance against Lorient is anything to go by, this trio is looking in great form at the moment and in all likelihood, will try and continue a similar sort of performance.

PSG maintain a 12-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 2021-22 points table and if there are not any major slip-ups from them, Mauricio Pochettino's team are set to reclaim the Ligue 1 title.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2022 11:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).