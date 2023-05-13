Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI): Following his side's win over Gujarat Titans and maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century, the cricketing fraternity took to social media to laud star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav for his explosive knock.

Rashid Khan's valiant knock of 79 was insufficient as Mumbai Indians registered a 27-run victory against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Friday.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also lauded Suryakumar for showcasing unreal acceleration after reaching his half-century.

"53 no at the end of 17th over and 103 not out by the 20th. Incredible #SuryakumarYadav. Ghazab batting," tweeted Sehwag.

https://twitter.com/virendersehwag/status/1657057272395358208

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop also heaped praises on Suryakumar, calling his T20 batting as "unprecedented".

"Suryakumar Yadav batting in t20 cricket is unprecedented," tweeted Bishop.

https://twitter.com/irbishi/status/1657052596874678274

Former Australian batter Aaron Finch also tweeted, "This might be the best innings I've ever seen in t20 cricket! He is batting on a different level right now! @surya_14kumar@IPL."

https://twitter.com/AaronFinch5/status/1657060312020037632

England's explosive T20I batter Liam Livingstone also tweeted expressing his admiration for one of Suryakumar's impressive shots in the innings.

https://twitter.com/liaml4893/status/1657084126111973378

However, Rashid Khan removed the openers and Nehal Wadhera (15) to reduce MI to 88/3. From there, it was a 'Suryakukar Yadav show'. He put on a 65-run stand for the fourth wicket with Vishnu Vinod (30 off 20 balls). Suryakumar ended up scoring his maiden IPL century, a knock of 103* in 49 balls with 11 fours and six sixes.

Rashid Khan (4/30) was the pick of the bowlers for GT. Mohit Sharma got a wicket as well.

Chasing 219, GT lost wickets right from the start. They were reduced to 55/5, despite a knock of 29 runs from Vijay Shankar. But a partnership of 45 runs between David Miller (41 in 26 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (14 in 13 balls) helped GT reach three figures.

Following their dismissal, it was Rashid Khan who kept the fight going. Even if the side looked out of the contest, his sixes helped in lowering the margin and did not let his side's net run rate take a hit.

The Afghan all-rounder slammed 79* in just 32 balls, consisting of three fours and 10 sixes. He put on an 88-run stand for the ninth wicket with Alzarri Joseph (7*) to take GT to 191/8 in their 20 overs. MI won the match by 27 runs.

Akash Madhwal (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Piyush Chawla (2/36) also continued his impressive run in IPL 2023. Jason Behrendorff got a wicket as well.

Suryakumar won the 'Man of the Match' award for his match-winning century.

With this win, MI is in the third position in the points table with seven wins and five losses. They have a total of 12 points. GT is still at the top with eight wins and four losses. They have a total of 16 points. (ANI)

