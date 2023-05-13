With a bid to enter the UEFA Champions League for next season. Tottenham Hotspur are set to arrive in their 36th match of the Premier League 2022-23 season against Aston Villa away from home. They have almost dropped out of the race for the UCL spot as they have now slipped to the sixth position with Liverpool gaining a five-point lead over them after playing the same number of games. Also nothing suggests in their form that they could turn it around and clinch the spot with only three games to go in the season. A loss to Bournemouth followed by a close loss to Liverpool derailed their claim for the top five spot. Yet they will make one final push despite Aston Villa in some great form. Tottenham are winless in eight away games in all competitions since January. Definitely that record will not boost their confidence. Lionel Messi Pens Down Emotional Post As Sergio Busquets Decides To Leave Barcelona at the End of Season.

Villa, on the other hand, have been a club reborn under Unai Emery. He carried them from being relegation contenders to one of the competitors for European spot. Despite suffering losses to Manchester United and Wolves, they will consider this game as a very important one as Tottenham are their direct competition for a European slot. This is a crucial game for Villa for another reason too. They will guarantee a top-10 Premier League finish for the first time in 12 years if they avoid defeat or if Chelsea fails to beat Nottingham Forest.

A big boost for Aston Villa as Right-back Matty Cash is available after a long absence because of a calf injury. Diego Carlos, Boubacar Kamara and Leon Bailey all made comebacks as substitutes against Wolves last week, while fit-again Philippe Coutinho was also on the bench. For Tottenham, defender Clement Lenglet suffered a shoulder problem against Crystal Palace but is expected to be fit. Hugo Lloris, Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentancur remain out.

A clash of swords will take place between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League 2022-23 match on Saturday, May 13, 2023. The game will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Villa Park, Birmingham.

The important clash between Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network Channels.

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming of this match.

