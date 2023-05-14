Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 14 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings batter Ajinkya Rahane has shared a special message for the yellow army before the match against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

CSK posted a video on Twitter where Rahane thanked Chennai fans for always supporting their team.

Also Read | Lowest Totals in IPL History: Rajasthan Royals Bowled Out for 59 Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Register Tournament’s Third-Lowest Score.

"Thank you so much for the support, not only in Chennai but outside Chennai as well. It is really special, we get motivation from you, and we will try to do something special for you," Rahane said in the video posted by CSK.

https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1657695562681171968

Also Read | Virat Kohli Shares Cute Unseen Pictures of Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika on Mother’s Day.

CSK will clash with KKR in Chennai home conditions to boost their chances for the IPL Playoffs. On the other hand, KKR has a do-or-die match as losing this game would tarnish their hopes to qualify in the playoffs.

Chennai is placed in the second position in the points table with 15 points consisting of seven wins, four losses and one shared point in a washed-out game, while KKR is in the eighth spot in the table with 10 points. They won five matches and lost seven.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: MS Dhoni (Captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, K Bhagath Varma, Moeen Ali, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ben Stokes, Matheesha Pathirana, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Kyle Jamieson, and Ajay Mandal.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Squad: Nitish Rana (Captain), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Liton Das, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jagadeesan Narayan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)