Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)[India], May 16 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' young pacer Arjun Tendulkar was bitten by a dog, which is why he did not feature in the MI squad against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday.

In a video released by Lucknow Super Giants' Twitter handle LSG player Yudhvir Singh asked Arjun Tendulkar, 'How are you doing brother?' to which Arjun Tendulkar replied, "A dog bit me, a day before", while showing his bowling hand.

https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL/status/1658120509203030018?s=20

Arjun has played 4 matches for MI this IPL and he has picked up three wickets. His best figure in IPL is 1/9 against the Titans. After playing 4 games though, he was left out of MI's Playing XI and since that point, he has been benched.

Akash Madhwal and Kumar Kartikeya in the team have left no room for Arjun to force his way back into the team.

The Indian all-rounder, who shifted base to Goa to play Ranji Trophy cricket last season, was bought by five-time IPL winners MI for Rs 30 lakh in the IPL 2023 auction.

In the game against LSG on Tuesday, Arjun was also left out of the impact substitutes. Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya and Raghav Goyal were named as the impact substitutes.

MI are playing a crucial match, if they register a victory against LSG they will move past Chennai Super Kings to claim the second spot.

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Lucknow Super Giants squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan. (ANI)

