Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 14 (ANI): Following his side's seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Prerak Mankad has revealed that it was his first time batting at number three.

Two match winners for LSG in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Prerak Mankad and Krunal Pandya interacted after the match. The explosive knocks by Prerak, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran helped LSG to chase 183 comfortably by seven wickets against SRH in the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Saturday.

In a video posted by IPL, Prerak said that he had never batted at the third in the order and this was the first time.

"I have never batted at third position, always batted at four and five," Prerak said.

Prerak also said that he built the partnership with Stoinis and Pooran and they were the reason for LSG's win.

"I built partnerships with Stoinis and Pooran and because of them it happened, we chased, I guessed that I can take little time as we have finishers like Stoinis, Pooran and you (Krunal).

We know that we can finish. So that time we needed a partnership. My intent was to collect boundary in every opportunity," the young LSG batter added.

LSG skipper Krunal praised Prerak and called him the most hard-working player.

"Prerak is the most disciplined and hardworking player, he is a very good guy and always has a smiley face," Krunal said.

Krunal said on his two consecutive wickets in the 13th over, "It is always nice to pick wickets, especially in crucial moments. Every game is important and we have to put the best game."

Opting to bat first, SRH put on a total of 182/6 in their 20 overs. Amolpreet Singh (36 in 27 balls) provided a solid start at the top. In the middle order, useful knocks came from Heinrich Klaasen (47 in 29 balls), Abdul Samad (37* in 25 balls) and skipper Aiden Markram (28 in 20 balls).

Krunal Pandya (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers for SRH. Yudhvir Singh, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, and Amit Mishra took a wicket each.

Chasing 183 knocks from Prerak Mankad (64* in 45 balls, seven fours and two sixes). Marcus Stoinis (40 in 25 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (44* in 13 balls) helped the side clinch a seven-wicket win.

With this win, LSG has 13 points, with six wins and five losses in their 12 games. One of their games ended with no result. SRH is in the ninth position with four wins and seven losses in 11 matches. (ANI)

