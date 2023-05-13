Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 13 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

SRH would play to improve thier position in the points table, while LSG would try to make their place in the top four teams to clear the playoffs.

LSG have two changes on their side, Prerak Mankad and Yudhvir Singh Charak will replace Deepak Hooda and Mohsin Khan. SRH have no change in their playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram said at the toss, "We are going to bat first, looks a good wicket. It will be on the dry side. Hopefully we get a good score and put that scoreboard pressure on them. You have to balance the conditions and what's working for the team. In day games you can't see it (pitch) changing too much. We are in an exciting position, hope it brings out the best in us. We have a batting all-rounder, he comes in for us."

Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya also said at the toss, "We would have batted first as well, but I don't mind (bowling) either. It has been an up and down season for us. You have to play good cricket, that's what matters. The wicket looks good and it will play the same. We have couple of changes. Prerak and Yudhvir are in for Hooda and Mohsin."

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan (ANI)

