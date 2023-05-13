Manchester United are involved in a must-win game against Wolves with the top four qualification on the line. The Red Devils were much ahead of Liverpool in terms of points and looked certain to play in the Champions League next season, but a dreadful run of results, including defeats in their last two games, has put them under a lot of duress. If Liverpool win all their remaining fixtures, which looks a real possibility given their form and the teams they play, Manchester United will need three victories out of their last four matches, which looks daunting. Wolves are 13th in the points table and are safe from relegation and hence they will be playing with a bit of freedom this evening. Manchester United versus Wolves will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Al-Hilal Prepares Contract Worth Over Rs 500 Crore For Marco Verratti, Want PSG Midfielder to Join Lionel Messi In His Transfer to Saudi Arabia: Reports.

Marcus Rashford is struggling with a leg injury and is not likely to feature against Wolves, bad news for a team not scoring much at the moment. Raphael Varane is back training with the first team but is not likely to start this evening. Jadon Sancho and Antony will be the two wingers and a lot is riding on their shoulders as they look to open up a side that will defend with a low block. Anthony Martial looks short of match fitness but lack of options means he gets a game in.

Chiquinho and Sasa Kalajdzic are the players ruled out for Wolves while Boubacar Traore will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability. Max Kilman in the backline has an important role with United attacking from the onset. Going forward, Diego Costa and Matheus Cunha will have to shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility. Juventus 1–1 Sevilla, UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Youssef En-Nesyri, Federico Gatti Score To Keep Things Level Ahead of 2nd Leg.

When is Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Manchester United will take on Wolves in the Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, May 13. The match is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and it will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans will be able to watch the live telecast of this match on Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Disney+ Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of this game in India. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. It will be a game of few chances with Manchester United winning by a solitary goal margin.

