Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10 (ANI): Ahead of their side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR), the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have some issues in their line-up and gameplay which they need to address soon in order to make a hat-trick of playoff qualification.

The unbeaten Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play Gujarat Titans in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. The Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in their last encounter in Jaipur last week.

The 'Men in Pink' are at the top spot in the points table with four wins in four games, giving them a total of eight points. GT, the 2022 champions and 2023 runners-up, are in seventh place with two wins and three losses, giving them a total of four points.

A key issue in GT's campaign this time is the lack of attacking intent displayed during the first powerplay when the field settings are apt for the batters to hit big. With 60.50 per cent, it has the lowest boundary percentage in the powerplay during the IPL 2024.

This has also led to a string of just decent/below-par scores after six overs: 47/1 (with seven fours and a six) against Mumbai Indians (MI), 43/2 (with four boundaries and two sixes) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), 52/1 (with three fours and three sixes) against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), 52/1 (with eight fours and a six) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and 54/1 (with six fours) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Besides scoring less than expected in the powerplay, they have also lost wickets.

Their highest innings score was 199/4 against Punjab, slightly disappointing considering the power-packed batting line-up GT has and how often 200-plus totals have been hit so far.

The 22 sixes by GT are the least among all teams, coming at a rate of 4.4 sixes per inning. Rajasthan on the other hand has smashed 30 sixes, with a rate of 7.5 sixes per innings.

Also, the team is suffering big time due to the absence of their finisher David Miller, who is out due to an injury. Miller had smashed 77 runs in three games at an average of 38.50 and a strike rate of over 142 before an injury ruled made him miss the next games against PBKS and LSG.

Kane Williamson and Vijay Shankar, who have stepped in as overseas player and finisher respectively to fill the gigantic shoes of the South African star, have not fared well either. While Williamson has managed just 27 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 100.00, Shankar has been a massive disappointment so far, scoring 57 runs in five matches at an average of 19.00 and a strike rate of just over 103, with the best score of 17.

Playing a 29-year-old Abhinav Manohar could be a tempting option for GT. He has made 222 runs in 13 innings for GT at an average of 18.50 and a strike rate of over 140. His T20 strike rate stands at 153.11.

So, GT suffers from some issues in their powerplay and finishing game during this season. Would they be able to get their act together and finally deliver a big performance with the bat? Only time will tell.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR(w), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Sandeep Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore. (ANI)

