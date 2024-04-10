The IPL 2024 has commenced in it's first two weeks it has already grabbed the audience with it's breathtaking actions and edge of the seat thrillers. It has been already announced and confirmed that the next season of the IPL will see a mega auction, similar to the one fans saw in 2022. Teams will have to release majority of their cricketers and can only retain the core. The representatives of all the participating franchises were supposed to hold a meeting with BCCI at Ahmedabad on April 16 during the Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals game over the potential conditions of the auction, the maximum retentions and the possibility of the right to match card rules being restored. Although reports have suggested that the meeting is now postponed due to a change in fixture. Rishabh Pant Likely to Be Selected in India's Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli's Inclusion Certain: Report.

According to Cricbuzz, BCCI has informed the franchise owners that in view of a change in the IPL programme, the meeting has been put off. A new date has not been informed even as certain the franchises have been taking a strong position against increasing the number of retentions. The meeting between the BCCI and IPL officials and the franchise promoters was to be held on the sidelines of an IPL game between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad. But that game has now been postponed by a day, as the BCCI has advanced the Kolkata Knight Riders-Rajasthan Royals game at the Eden to April 16.

The meeting was to discuss the way forward for the IPL from next year when there is a mega-auction. The BCCI top brass wanted to know the view of the team owners on the number of retentions to be permitted and the size of the player purse. There has been talk about increasing the number of retentions from existing four and swell the player purse substantially from the current cap of Rs 100 crore.

Sources of Cricbuzz has also suggested, there is a school of thought that the retention should not be more than one and the franchises should be allowed more Right To Match (RTM) options, a method, it has been argued, will be based on the market value and transparency. The contention has been that retention could potentially lead to surrogate and covert payments to the players. While the talk has been of eight retentions, it has been contended that there should be one retention and seven RTM options. The BCCI, of course, has its own views on the way forward and it has not exactly made its stand. IPL 2024: List of Players Injured Or Ruled Out of Indian Premier League Season 17 and Their Replacements.

Right to Match cards allow a franchise to overpower the highest bidder for a player by matching the highest bid and by this, they have the opportunity to re-acquire the services of the player, who has been part of their franchise in the previous auction-cycle. In flipside, it also effects the auction dynamics as franchises can inflate the price of the said player, forcing the RTM card holder to pay extra cash for the player. But it can also backfire as if the RTM card holder backs out from using it, the one who was looking to inflate the price has to forcefully spend purse for the player.

