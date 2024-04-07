Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Hardik Pandya claimed his first win as the skipper of the Mumbai Indians with a 29-run win in a high-scoring fest against the Delhi Capitals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

MI never suffered a defeat in the IPL while defending a target of more than 200 and the final over of the first inning, which saw Romario Shepherd slam 32 runs in Anrich Nortje's over, proved to be the difference.

History beckoned in Mumbai as Rishabh Pant-led DC stepped on the crease to chase down the highest total in Wankhede Stadium.

DC had a completely different powerplay than MI. Romario Shepherd, dismissing David Warner, forced the visitors back against the wall.

Prithvi Shaw continued to find the boundary line on the other end with Abishek Porel to end the powerplay with a score of 46/1.

In the following overs, Shaw and Porel produced some delightful strokes to pull DC back into the record-breaking chase.

DC lost Shaw for 66 yet by the end of the 14th over, the visitors were ahead of MI by seven runs with two more wickets at the same stage.

Porel's dismissal added to DC's woes as they continued to hunt for a big over. Tristan Stubbs with his effortless strokes, tried to release the pressure off DC.

He completed his fifty in a mere 19 deliveries. The 23-year-old Proteas batter shifted through gears as the required rate mounted up.

He found no support at the other end as he tried to wage a lone war. Another quick-paced knock was on the cards for skipper Pant, however, an unsual shot in Gerald Coetzee's over ensured his trip to dugout back with a score of 1.

Stubbs struck three sixes in the 19th over to raise hopes of an unprecedented victory.

Coetzee, with composure, sealed off a 29-run win and MI's first of the season.

Earlier in the innings, after being put to bat, the opening pair adopted a cautious approach in the first couple of balls. Ishan Kishan opened his arms as he punched the ball towards the square point to score the first boundary of the match in the first over.

Rohit made Ishant Sharma his target in the next over as he struck back-to-back fours. It marked the beginning of a flurry of boundaries from Rohit's bat.

He smoked the ball into the stand on successive deliveries in Jhye Richardson's over, ensuring that runs kept coming in at a healthy rate.

MI ended the powerplay on a high note as the opening pair managed to put 75 runs on the board.

Axar Patel was introduced in the attack and made an instant impact by dismissing Rohit for 49.

Anrich Nortje capitalised on the opportunity and spoiled Suryakumar Yadav's much-awaited return by sending him back for a two-ball duck.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya avoided an early scare as he tried to pick up a single but was sent back to the striker's end. He was well short but the fielder's throw missed the stumps.

Kishan tried to keep MI's healthy run rate intact as he tonked a six in Nortje's over. He showed his class again with a six over mid-wicket.

By taking a one-handed stunner, it was the DC spinner who had the last laugh. Kishan had a look of disbelief while making his way to the dressing room.

DC had the upper hand when Khaleel Ahmed removed Tilak Varma (6) before he could cause any significant damage.

Hardik and Tim David were wary in the next couple of overs before launching an onslaught on DC in the final four overs.

The power-hitting spectacle began with David picking up a four and then tonked the ball for a six. Hardik (39) tried to replicate David's fireworks but only found Fraser-McGurk.

David set the tone of the final over with a six and a four in the 19th over.

Romario Shepherd went berserk in the final over as he smashed a boundary on each delivery of the final over.

After finding the fence on the first delivery, Shepherd showed his ruthless power by hitting three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries, leaving Nortje clueless.

Another four and a six to end the innings powered MI to 234/5.

Brief Score: Mumbai Indians 234/5 (Rohit Sharma 49, Tim David 45*; Axar Patel 2-35) vs Delhi Capitals 205/8 (Tristan Stubbs 71*, Prithvi Shaw 66; Gerald Coetzee 4-34). (ANI)

