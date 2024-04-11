Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): India and Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster Jasprit Bumrah lit up the Indian Premier League (IPL) by taking a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Bumrah finished the innings with figures of 5/21 in four overs. His economy rate was 5.20. He took the key wickets of openers Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis and later got scalps of Mahipal Lomror, Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak.

This is the first five-wicket haul against RCB in the history of IPL.

This is Bumrah's second fifer in the IPL, making him join the elite company of bowlers with two five-wicket hauls in IPL- James Faulkner, Jaydev Unadkat and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Now, Bumrah has overtaken Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma (26 scalps each) to become the bowler with the most wickets against RCB. Now, he has 29 wickets against RCB.

Bumrah has overtaken Harbhajan Singh to break into the top 10 wicket-takers in the league's history. In 125 matches, he has 155 wickets at an average of 22.56, with a strike rate of 18.46. His best bowling figures are 5/10. Harbhajan meanwhile has 150 wickets in 163 matches.

In the ongoing IPL 2024, Bumrah is now the Purple Cap holder with 10 wickets in five matches at an average of 11.90, with the best figures of 5/21.

Coming to the match, MI opted to bowl first after winning the toss. After dismissing Virat (3) and Will Jacks (8) early, MI batters were smashed all over the park by skipper Faf Du Plessis (61 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rajat Patidar (50 in 26 balls, with three fours and four sixes). Both put on a 82-run stand for the third wicket. In the end, some fine finishing and shotmaking by Dinesh Karthik (53* in 23 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took RCB to 196/8 in 20 overs.

Besides Bumrah (5/21), Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee and Akash Madhwal also took a wicket each. (ANI)

