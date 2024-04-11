MI vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Wins the Toss and Opts to Bowl First; Will Jacks Handed Debut by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shreyas Gopal Included in Mumbai Indians' Playing XI

Toss Update: MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep

Mumbai, April 11: The IPL 2024 has lately seen a few edge of the seat thrillers which have forced games to go to the wire and were decided on the final delivery. Such a contest is expected when Mumbai Indians host Royal Challengers Bengaluru at their home in Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams had a very poor start to their campaign. While MI have lost three and won only one so far in the IPL 2024, RCB has suffered four defeats in their five matches and are also stuck at only a single victory. For both teams losing this match can be a body blow as it will significantly reduce their margin of error in the rest of the competition. Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Asks Security to be Gentle Towards Fan Who Invaded Pitch to Hug Him During RR vs RCB IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Mumbai Indians had a forgettable start to their campaign in the IPL 2024, losing their first three matches. The second and the third loss came as crushing defeats to them but they recovered well with their last win against Delhi Capitals. Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David has been among runs, but they received a big boost when Romario Shepherd looked in touch. Suryakumar Yadav is yet to hit the road, but once he joins, the batting line up looks intimidating. The bowling is still a concern, with Gerald Coetzee and Piyush Chawla not in the best of touch. They will back themselves against an out of form RCB batting in this game. Virat Kohli Performs Avesh Khan’s Helmet Throwing Celebration During His Century in RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match, Unseen Video Goes Viral.

For RCB, they have struggled to find any kind of form in batting. Except Virat Kohli who has looked in form and made the bulk of the scoring, neither of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar have looked in good nick. Mahipal Lomror, who struck the ball well in two games, surprisingly found himself out of the XI. Their bowling performance has lacked collective effort. Vijay Kumar Vyshak is expected to make his way in the playing XI along with Mahipal Lomror as RCB still continue a search to accommodate Will Jacks.

