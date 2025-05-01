Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India] May 1 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers Karan Sharma, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah powered MI to a commanding victory of 100 runs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

This was MI's sixth straight victory after losing four out of their initial five matches.

Chasing a huge target of 218, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi opened the innings for RR. MI bowler Deepak Chahar removed Suryavanshi in the very first over for zero. Nitish Rana joined Jaiswal in the middle.

Jaiswal was also soon removed by Trent Boult for 13 (6) in the second over of the innings. Rajasthan kept losing wickets in regular intervals. Rana after a struggle in the middle was removed by Boult for 9 (11) in the 4th over.

RR skipper Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel tried to up the run rate but Parag got out hitting a ball straight to Rohit Sharma off Jasprit Bumrah in the 5th over. The veteran seamer Bumrah removed Shimron Hetmyer on the very next ball.

Impact player Shubman Dubey joined Jurel in the middle. RR finished their power-play on 62/5. MI captain Hardik Pandya took the wicket of Shubman Dubey on his first ball in the match, Shubman made 15 (9) his innings included two fours and a six.

Jofra Archer joined Jurel in the middle, both the batters rotated strike for couple of overs. Jurel was also removed by Karan Sharma in the 9th over, for 11 (11). RR were 76/7 in nine overs.

Maheesh Theekshana joined Archer in the middle, Bumrah in his third over dropped a caught and ball chance of Theekshana but he was removed by Karan Sharma in the next over for 2 (8). Karan got two wickets in his second over, he got the better of Kumar Kartikeya for zero, RR were 91/9 in 12 overs.

Archer and Akash Madhwal added 26 runs for the last wicket.

MI bowling outplayed RR Karan Sharma and Trent Boult took three wickets each, and Bumrah took two.

Hardik Pandya and Deepak Chahar took a wicket each.

Earlier, MI put up a commanding total of 217/2 against RR on Thursday, thanks to a strong start by openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton, followed by a blazing finish from Suryakumar Yadav and MI captain Hardik Pandya.

The MI openers got off to a flying start, bringing up the team's 50 in just 5.2 overs and finishing the powerplay at 58 without loss.

Rickelton was the first to reach his half-century, getting there in 29 balls, while Rohit followed soon after with a 50 off 31 deliveries.

The duo stitched a 116-run opening partnership before Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana provided the breakthrough, dismissing Rickelton for 61 (38 balls), a knock studded with seven boundaries and three sixes.

Rohit departed shortly after for 53 (36 balls), which included nine fours, falling to Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag. However, there was no respite for the Royals as Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya took charge in the latter half of the innings.

The pair added an unbeaten 94-run partnership, with both batters finishing on identical scores of 48, with the runs coming in 23 balls each.

Suryakumar sealed the innings in style, launching a six off the final delivery. He and Pandya stayed not out.

Only Theekshana and Parag managed to pick up a wicket each for the hosts. The Royals have a daunting task ahead.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 217/2 in 20 overs (Ryan Rickelton 61, Rohit Sharma 53; Riyan Parag 1/12) vs. Rajasthan Royals 117/10 in 16.1 over ( Jofra Archer 30, Riyan Parag 16; Karan Sharma 3/23). (ANI)

