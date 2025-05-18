New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul became the first ever player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to smash a century atleast for three different franchises.

KL achieved this record during his side's IPL game against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

During the game, KL was at his most destructive and exhibited immense calm under pressure, scoring 112* in 65 balls with 14 fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 172.

This is KL's fifth IPL century. Earlier, KL had smashed two centuries each during his stays with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He has not struck a century for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

This is KL's fifth IPL century and seventh overall in T20 cricket. In T20 cricket, he has tied with Abhishek Sharma to have the joint-fifth highest centuries in T20 cricket. The highest number of centuries in the IPL is by star India batter Virat Kohli (eight).

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle, the West Indies batting icon, holds the record for most centuries in all of T20s with 22 tons.

In the ongoing IPL 2025 season, KL is DC's top run-getter and overall seventh, with 493 runs in 11 matches at an average of 61.62 and a strike rate of over 148. He has scored a century and three fifties, with the best score of 112*.

In 237 matches and 224 innings, KL now has 8,081 runs at an average of 42.53, crossing the 8,000 run mark. He has scored seven centuries and 68 fifties, with the best score of 132*. He has reached the landmark in 224 innings, third fastest by a batter behind Gayle (213 innings) and Pakistan's Babar Azam (218 innings) and he has overtaken Virat Kohli (243) to be the fastest Indian to the milestone.

Coming to the match, GT won the toss and opted to bowl first. After DC lost Faf Du Plessis early, a 90-run stand between KL Rahul and Abishek Porel (30 in 19 balls, with a four and three sixes) and cameos from skipper Axar Patel (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (21* in 10 balls, with two sixes) helped DC reach 199/3.

Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshad Khan each got a wicket.

Now, DC needs to defend 200 runs to get their seventh win of the season and make things easier for themselves going forward towards the playoffs. (ANI)

