Delhi Capitals star batter KL Rahul hammered a brilliant unbeaten century against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 18. During his sensational innings, Rahul slammed a brilliant straight down the ground six against speedster Prasidh Krishna during the second ball of the 19th over. Since then, fans have started comparing Rahul's classy maximum with Virat Kohli's iconic six against pacer Haris Rauf in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Melbourne between India and Pakistan. ICC Picks Virat Kohli's Six Against Haris Rauf at MCG As 'Shot of the Century', Shares his Top 10 Moments in ICC Tournaments on his Birthday.

A Similar Six?

KL Rahul's far tougher, playing a back of length delivery towards long off, front foot so KL>>>> Kohli's https://t.co/39bCNkUUhe — ರಾಹುಲ್ ಪಾಟೀಲ್ (@glb_kannadiga__) May 18, 2025

An Easy Shot by KL Rahul!

School kids on X won't understand the level of These 3 Straight Sixes by KL Rahul today 🔥🔥 Mannnnn he made these shots soo easyyy 🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/wrUzmedZAL — 𝙎𝙤𝙣𝙪 (@KLfied_) May 18, 2025

Iconic Six!

KL RAHUL'S Backfoot six against Prasid krishna pic.twitter.com/JiOUl60JB8 — Bhanu gadu (@BhanuPr15025687) May 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)