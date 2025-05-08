New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 11 has officially been shifted to to the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad from the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala after Indian Army successfully conducted the execution of 'Operation Sindoor', which targeted nine anti-Indian terror infrastructures in both Pakistan and the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"IPL Match No. 61 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled to be played in Dharamshala on Sunday, May 11, has been relocated to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad," as per the IPL Media Advisory

Also Read | Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2025 Match Rescheduled Following Drone Attack By Indian Armed Forces on Pakistan’s Air Defence Radar.

The venue change has been necessitated due to logistical challenges. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST as per the original schedule.

The match has been shifted as Dharamshala is located near the India-Pakistan border, so there might be a threat at this venue, so there is a chance that the Punjab-based franchise will play their remaining home matches at a different place.

Also Read | Dharamsala Weather Updates Live: Toss in PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 Delayed Due to Rain.

Earlier on Wednesday, according to the BCCI sources, the PBKS-MI clash was set to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as the Airport in Dharmshala has been closed.

"The match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings shifted to Mumbai from Dharmshala, as the Airport of Dharmshala has been closed, and the match was scheduled on May 11," a BCCI source told ANI.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor, destroying four in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops. The strikes on all nine targets were successful, sources further revealed. The Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India. This was India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971. This marks New Delhi's most significant military action within Pakistani territory in over five decades. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)