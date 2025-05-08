Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is about to see the last few matches before the play-offs begin. The IPL 2025 play-off has become more intense with each passing match. The next few games will clear who will reach the next round of season 18. In match 58 of IPL 2025, Punjab Kings are hosting Delhi Capitals at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala. You can check the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals scorecard here. With the IPL 2025 points table getting heated up, the PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match becomes more crucial as both teams will look for a win. IPL 2025 Playoffs Scenarios: Which Teams Will Be Benefited If Punjab Kings Beat Delhi Capitals or Vice Versa in Dharamsala?

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Match Scorecard

Punjab Kings are placed third in the points table with 15 points to their name. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is just one win away from securing their place in the playoffs. If Punjab wins their remaining matches in IPL 2025, a top-two place will be confirmed. The Axar Patel-led DC, on the other hand, is in a precarious position in the IPL 2025 standings. The Delhi-based franchise is ranked fifth with 13 points. This is a must-win game for the Delhi Capitals, and a victory will put them in the top four of the standings. Delhi needs to win its remaining games to qualify for the playoffs. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Chennai Super Kings Scalp Two Points, Gujarat Titans Retain Top Spot.

Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Josh Inglis(w), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey, Musheer Khan, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Mitchell Owen

Delhi Capitals Squad: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari, Sediqullah Atal