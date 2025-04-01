Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 (ANI): Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants in the 13th clash of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday

Currently, the LSG is placed in third position in the IPL points table, and the Punjab Kings are placed in fifth. Both the teams will be looking forward to a win and taking those important two points.

"We are going to bowl first. It's a new ground, new pitch so we are going to chase. The players have the freedom to express themselves. You have to play the situation, the important goal is to win. We try to keep things simple. We don't know how the pitch is going to play but we have to adjust quickly. Lockie comes into the team," Shreyas Iyer said after winning the toss.

The Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant said if he had won the toss they have also elected to bowl first on this pitch.

"We wanted to bowl first but there are things which are not under our control so happy to bat first. There are a lot of people who have come to support us, we are definitely going to give our best. No changes for us," Rishabh Pant said.

Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Lucknow Super Giants Impact Subs: Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab Kings Impact Subs: Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar. (ANI)

