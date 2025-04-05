Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 5 (ANI): Standout spells from spinners Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav strangulated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) scoring rate as Delhi Capitals (DC) continued their winning run in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 with a 24 run win at Chepauk Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, DC is at the top of the points table with three wins in three games. On the other hand, with just one win and three losses, CSK has slid down to the eighth spot.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time Since 2010; KL Rahul’s Half Century, Bowlers Help DC Register Third Consecutive Victory.

During the run chase, the all-New Zealand opening combination of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway could not stay together for long as Rachin was caught and bowled by Mukesh Kumar for just three. CSK was 14/1 in 1.5 overs. In the very next over, Mitchell Starc got the prized scalp of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for five, thanks to a fine catch by Jake Fraser McGurk at deep backward square leg. CSK was 20/2 in 2.3 overs.

Devon Conway and Vijay Shankar tried to stitch a partnership, but a googly by Vipraj Nigam landed into skipper Axar Patel's hands, removing Conway for 13 in 14 balls. CSK was 41/3 in 5.3 overs.

Also Read | RR 21/0 in 3 Overs | PBKS vs RR Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal Looks to Take On Punjab Kings Bowlers.

At the end of six overs, CSK was 46/3, with Shankar (11*) and Dube (5*) unbeaten. CSK reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

Dube once again failed to convert his state into a big score as Vipraj got his second wicket, with Tristan Stubbs making no mistake at long-on. Dube was gone for 18 in 15 balls, with a four and six. CSK was 65/4 in 9.2 overs.

CSK was 69/4 in 10 overs, with Vijay Shankar (19*) joined by Ravindra Jadeja (2*). Wickets continued to tumble for CSK as Ravindra Jadeja was trapped leg before wicket by Kuldeep Yadav for just two. CSK was 74/5 in 10.4 overs.

MS Dhoni walked to the crease and received a huge ovation from the crowd.

DC bowlers were all over CSK, as even though Vijay managed some boundaries, the asking rate was climbing up rapidly. CSK reached the 100-run mark in 14.3 overs. Dhoni had to wait till the 19th ball to hit a six.

CSK finished at 158/5, with Vijay (69* in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dhoni (30* in 26 balls, with a four and six).

Vipraj (2/27) was the standout bowler for DC. Starc delivered a classy spell of 1/27 and Kuldeep also took 1/30 in four overs.

After KL Rahul's blissful 77 runs in the first innings, Delhi Capitals (DC) posted a commanding total of 183/6 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Delhi faced an early jolt when opener Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a duck by Khaleel Ahmed in the very first over. However, KL Rahul and Abishek Porel steadied the innings, taking DC past the 50-run mark during the powerplay.

Ravindra Jadeja removed Porel right after the powerplay in the seventh over for 33(20, with four boundaries and a six). Axar Patel joined KL Rahul in the middle when DC was 54/2. He smashed his first bowl for a six straight over the bowler's head towards the side screen.

Axar was later removed by the current purple cap holder Noor Ahmad in the 11th over for 21(14), consisting of two fours and six. DC was 90/3 in 10.4 overs. From there, KL Rahul took the responsibility and increased the scoring rate with Sameer Rizvi. Both the batters took over Noor in the 15th over, smashing 17 runs with one six and two fours.

Rahul and Rizvi brought up their 50-run partnership in just 27 bowls in the 16th over, KL Rahul being the aggressor. Rahul reached his first IPL fifty for DC in 33 balls, with two fours and three sixes.

Rizvi was removed by CSK'S most economical bowler, Khaleel Ahmed, in the 16th over for 20 15). Tristan Stubbs joined KL Rahul in the 17th over when DC were 146/4.

Stubbs boosted DC after he took over Mukesh Chaudhary in the 19th over, smashing 15 runs in his last over. Both the batters took over CSK's bowling in the final four overs. Matheesha Pathirana finally took Rahul's wicket in the previous over for 77 (51), consisting of six fours and six, followed by Ashutosh Sharma, who was run out courtesy of a brilliant throw from Jadeja.

DC finished at 183 for 6, with KL Rahul having the highest run score for DC. Stubbs remained not out on 24* (12), striking at 200.

Khaleel was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, picking up two wickets in his four overs and giving away only 25 runs/25. His new-ball partner, Mukesh Choudhary, had a tough outing, going wicketless and giving away 50 runs in his four overs 0 50. Jadeja 1/19 and Noor 1/36 each picked a wicket, and R Ashwin 0/21 also went wicketless. Pathirana took the vital wicket of KL Rahul in his last over, finishing his spell with figures of 1/31 in his four overs.

Brief score: Delhi Capitals 183/6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 77, Abishek Porel 33, Khaleel Ahmed 2/25) beat Chennai Super Kings: 158/6 (Vijay Shankar 69*, MS Dhoni 30*, Vipraj Nigam 2/27). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)