Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) batter and former captain Rohit Sharma joined Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik in an unfortunate list, becoming the player with the most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit registered this unwanted record during the 'El Clasico' of IPL against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk Stadium.

Also Read | Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of GER vs ITA on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Rohit struggled against Khaleel Ahmed's pace for three deliveries before giving his wicket, handing a catch to Shivam Dube at mid-wicket. The former skipper walked back for a four-ball duck, starting Mumbai's downfall.

This was Rohit's 18th duck in the IPL, the same as Maxwell and Karthik.

Also Read | Highest Team Totals in IPL History: Here’s A Look at the Top Scores in Indian Premier league.

At the second spot are Piyush Chawla and Sunil Narine, who have 16 ducks each.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the battle of champions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Another chapter in the IPL's 'El Clasico' will unfold at Chepauk, with two of the most decorated sides in the cash-rich league squaring off against each other in a fierce contest. MI will be without its skipper, Hardik Pandya, and top pace gun, Jasprit Bumrah. In Pandya's absence, Suryakumar Yadav has taken the leadership role.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)