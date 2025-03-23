Germany are on the ascendancy in their quarter-final tie with Italy in the UEFA Nations League, with a 1-2 win in the away leg. They now welcome the Azzurris at home this evening, heading into the tie as the overwhelming favourites. The Die Mannschaft dominated the previous game from the onset and were left disappointed with their inability to put the tie beyond Italy’s reach. Manager Julian Nagelsmann is doing a good job stabilising the national team after years of underachieving. Winning this title is crucial for the side with the 2026 World Cup fast approaching. Opponents Italy have the players to mount a comeback but it will take a special effort from the squad to progress. Germany versus Italy will be streamed on the Sony Liv app and telecasted on the Sony Sports network from 1:15 AM IST. Nico Williams Shines As Spain Draws 2–2 Against Netherlands; Germany, Denmark, Croatia Secure Wins in UEFA Nations League 2024–25.

Florian Wirtz and Kai Havertz miss out for Germany once again due to injuries and the duo remains a major absentee. Leroy Sane and Karim Adeyemi will be deployed on the wings with Jamal Musiala as the playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Tim Kleindienst will play the lone striker up top while Leon Goretzka and Pascal Gross form the double pivot in central midfield.

Riccardo Calafiori has been ruled out for Italy after suffering a knee injury in the home leg. Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean will form the two-man forward line with Sandro Tonaldi, Davide Frattesi, and Samuele Ricci as the central midfielders. Destiny Udogie and Raoul Bellanova will be two wingbacks for Italy. Rasmus Hojlund Performs Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' Celebration After Scoring Goal In Denmark's Win Over Portugal in UEFA Nations League 2024–25 Quarterfinals (Watch Video).

When is Germany vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Germany national football team will take on the Italy national football team in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League 2024-25 quarter-final on Monday, March 24. The Germany vs Italy match is set to be played at the Signal Iduna Park and it starts at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Germany vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Telecast?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 match in India on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. Jio Users will also be able to watch this match on the JioTV app. For the Germany vs Italy online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will provide live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2024-25. Fans looking for Germany vs Italy live streaming online can find it on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Germany will win big here and expect the home side to secure a 3-1 scoreline in their favour.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2025 09:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).