Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 23 (ANI): A four-wicket haul from Noor Ahmed and a sensational powerplay spell by Khaleel Ahmed helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 155/9 in 20 overs during their highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

A 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for the fourth wicket after being reduced to 36/3 and a fine cameo by Deepak Chahar pushed MI to a respectable total, while spinner Noor impressed in his debut outing in yellow.

Also Read | Germany vs Italy UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-Final Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of GER vs ITA on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

After CSK won the toss and opted to field first, pacer Khaleel Ahmed got a dream start as he got the big wicket of Rohit Sharma for a four-ball duck as he attempted a flick which landed into Shivam Dube's hands. MI was 0/1 in 0.4 overs.

Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks did collect some boundaries as they pummelled Sam Curran for three boundaries in the second over. But Khaleel made a mess out of Rickelton's stumps, removing him for 13 in seven balls. MI was 24/2 in 2.2 overs.

Also Read | Highest Team Totals in IPL History: Here’s A Look at the Top Scores in Indian Premier league.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrated his homecoming with the scalp of Will Jacks for just 11. MI was 36/3 in 4.4 overs.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma took MI through the remainder of the powerplay, with MI at 52/3 in six overs and Suryakumar (19*) and Tilak (8*) unbeaten. MI reached the 50-run mark in 5.3 overs.

Tilak was navigating well against spinners, collecting a couple of sixes. MI was 82/3 in 10 overs, with Tilak (27*) and Suryakumar (29*) unbeaten.

A game-changing spell from Noor Ahmed choked MI with spin, as he removed Suryakumar (29 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six), Robin Minz (3) and Tilak (31 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes). MI was 96/6 in 13 overs.

MI reached the 100-run mark in 14 overs, with all-rounders Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner holding the fort.

Noor got the scalp of Naman Dhir for 17 in 12 balls, making him his fourth wicket. MI was 118/7 in 16.1 overs. He ended his figures at 4/18 in four overs.

Mitchell Santner was trapped leg-before-wicket by Nathan Ellis for 11 in 13 balls, with MI at 128/8 in 18 overs.

Khaleel removed Trent Boult for 1, but Deepak Chahar put up a fight with the bat, scoring a valuable 28* in 15 balls, with two fours and two sixes, taking MI to 155/9 in their 20 overs.

Noor (4/18) and Khaleel (3/29) were top wicket-takers for CSK, while Ellis and Ashwin got a wicket each. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)