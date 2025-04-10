Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 10: Tim David's finishing touch helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to finish at 163/7 in the 24th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

After winning the toss, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Axar Patel opted to bowl first against RCB.

Also Read | Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch UEL Quarterfinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt opened the innings for RCB. Salt took RCB to a flying start, hitting 30 runs to Mitchell Starc in the 3rd over of the innings before getting an unfortunate run out in the 4th over, courtesy of Viraj Nigam's throw for 37(17).

Devdutt Padikkal joined Virat Kohli in the middle. After a very short stay at the crease, Devdutt Padikkal was also removed by Mukesh Kumar in the last over of the power-play for 1(8).

Also Read | List of Oldest IPL Captains: As MS Dhoni Takes Over Injured Ruturaj Gaikwad As CSK Skipper for Rest of Indian Premier League 2025, Take A Look At Oldest Skippers in The T20 League’s History.

After hammering DC in the first four overs, Delhi made a comeback with Mukesh Kumar, who bowled a wicket maiden in the 6th over. RCB after the power-play 64/2. Vipraj Nigam gets a dream wicket as he removes Virat Kohli for 22 (14) in the 7th over.

After Kohli's wicket, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar continued attacking DC bowling with a straight six in the next over, alongside the new batter Liam Livingstone. RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Mohit Sharma removed Livingstone for 4(6) in the 10th over after the Englishman mistimed a pull shot that went to Ashutosh Sharma at point. Wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma joined Patidar, RCB, after 10 overs, 91/4.

Jitesh Sharma felt cheaply to Kuldeep Yadav's googly edging it straight up in the air. Jitesh found scoring difficult as he made three runs in 11 balls. Krunal Pandya joined Patidar in the middle. After a fighting inning of 25, captain Rajat Patidar fell to Kuldeep Yadav after trying to slog him over deep mid-wicket but only managed to give a simple catch to KL Rahul in the 15 over.

Krunal Pandya followed his captain soon after falling to Viraj Nigam for 18 (18) in the 18th over. RCB lost all its momentum, which it had gained in the power-play. Tim David took on Axar Patel in the 19th over, smashing him for 17 runs.

David and Bhuvneshwar Kumar played the final two overs. The duo added 38 runs for the 8th wicket. Tim David fought back in the final two overs, giving RCB a defendable score. He smashed 32 runs in the final two overs, which helped RCB finish at 163/7. He remained not out on 37 (20), including two fours and four sixes.

For Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep Yadav (2/17) and Vipraj Nigam (2/18) took two wickets each. Mohit Sharma (1/10) and Mukesh Kumar (1/26) bowled well in the middle overs, and the duo snapped a wicket each. Axar Patel and Mitchell Starc went wicketless.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 163/7 (Phil Salt 37, Tim David 37*; Kuldeep Yadav 2/17) vs Delhi Captials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)