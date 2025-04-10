The Europa League is the only opportunity for Manchester United to salvage some pride in what has been a disastrous season for them. The Red Devils face Lyon in an away tie this evening in the Europa League quarters. The team heads into the game on the back of a draw against Manchester City in the league, a result that pushed them to the 13th spot in the league table. They have been poor right from the beginning but a win in Europe’s second tier competition could see them restore some confidence going into a crucial next campaign. Opponents Lyon are currently 5th in the Ligue 1 and their recent form has been good with four wins out of their last five domestic matches. Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace, Raphinna and Lamine Yamal Net One Each As Blaugrana Thrash Die Schwarzgelben.

Ernest Nuamah and Malick Fofana are the two players missing out for Lyon owing to injuries. They will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Georges Mikautadze playing up top as the central striker. Rayan Cherki and Thiago Almada will be deployed on the wings with Corentin Tolisso as the playmaker.

Kobbie Mainoo has returned to training with Manchester United but he is unlikely to play any part in this game. Joshua Zirkzee will lead the attack with Allejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes as the playmakers. Manuel Ugarte will pair up with Casemiro in central midfield to form the double pivot while defence will be led by Harry Maguire.

When is Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match? Date Time and Venue

In a big clash, Lyon will cross punches against Manchester United for the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal first leg match on Friday, April 11. The Manchester United match will be played at Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France, and it starts at 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Check out Lyon vs Manchester United match viewing options below.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. In India, fans will be able to get a live telecast viewing option of the Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal match on Sony Ten Sports 2, Sony Ten Sports 3, Sony Ten Sports 4 SD/HD channels. For Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Lyon vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Quarterfinal Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can get the live stream viewing option of the Lyon vs Manchester United football match on the Sony LIV app and website. The live streaming of the Lyon vs Manchester United UEL 2024-25 match will be available on the Jio TV app. Manchester United like to play this game on the front foot and they are good enough to secure a win here.

