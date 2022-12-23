Kochi (Kerala)[India], December 22 (ANI): The IPL 2023 Auctions are just around the corner and teams will be charting up their meticulous analysis' of player's form and performances in order to find the perfect permutations and combinations for their squads. The auctions which will take place on December 23, 2022, at Kochi will see some of the biggest names in T20 cricket go under the hammer.

Franchises will be vying for the services of their targeted players for the upcoming season. Among the players who have been registered for the auction, teams will be eyeing players who can create magic with the ball in hand. The importance of finding bowlers who can bowl at different phases of the game is of insurmountable importance to the franchises and will be the key to success at the IPL next year.

Also Read | BCCI Receives CVs of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag for National Selectors’ Posts from Fake Email IDs of Former Cricketers.

Here are the top bowlers who are sure to spark bidding wars at the IPL 2023 Auctions.

Reece Topley (England): England's tall left-arm pacer has caught the eye of cricket aficionados with his recent performances in international cricket. The 6 foot 7-inch skyscraper can swing the ball both ways and has effective variations in the final overs of the game. What makes Reece Topley a great buy for any team in this year's auction is that he has already proven to perform consistently well in Asia. His performances against India earlier this year are a testament to this fact and with a base price of 75 lakhs, looks for many teams to engage in a bidding war for his services.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 2nd Test 2022: It's the Team and Management Call, Says Umesh Yadav on Kuldeep Yadav's Omission.

Adil Rashid (England): Adil Rashid comes into the IPL 2023 player auctions riding on England's T20 World Cup winning campaign. Notoriously known for keeping some of the biggest T20 batsmen at bay, Adil Rashid has consistently taken the scalps of some of the world's most explosive players. The English leggy has different variations under his arsenal but his weapon of choice is his wicked googly. Rashid is known for bowling economical spells and can slow down the opposition's run rate when coming into the bowl. His ability to bowl at any phase of the game is another bonus point which teams will be looking for and is also very handy with the bat lower down the order, allowing teams to bat more deeply and making him a valuable buy this IPL 2023 Auction.

Adam Zampa (Australia): Australia's leading wicket-taker in T20I, Adam Zampa has been in sensational form since 2020. Having previously featured in three seasons of the IPL, Zampa has represented the Pune and Bangalore franchises. Many teams will be keen to snatch his services as he is known for his economy and ability not to concede easy boundaries. Zampa is also a great wicket-taking option and has a great record in Asia, making him the perfect spinner for any side to acquire at this year's auctions.

Shivam Mavi (India): Shivam Mavi caught the attention of all with his searing pace at the 2018 U-19 World Cup. The pacer has consistently clocked over 140kmph when bowling in the IPL and was snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders for 3 crores. Mavi is a value buy for teams in the IPL as he provides serious pace and is a good wicket-taking option. His prior experience in the IPL makes him a sensible buy for most teams as he has a safe pair of hands and is able to bat lower down the order. His recent performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy are a testimony to this as he has picked up the most wickets for Uttar Pradesh in the tournament.

Adam Milne (New Zealand): The 30-year-old Kiwi pacer is set to raise a lot of paddles this IPL 2023 Auction as he is known for his great pace and ability to bowl across all phases of the game. Milne has featured in four seasons of the IPL so far and has represented three teams. One of his greatest strengths is his variations and his ability to bowl slower balls and yorkers to curb batters. Milne has vast experience playing in T20 leagues across the globe and has also had some stellar performances on the international circuit. Expect to see a bidding war from franchises to secure his services ahead of the IPL season next year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)