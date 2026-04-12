Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Nitish Rana has been fined and handed a demerit point for using audible obscene language during his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai on Saturday night.

Rana, who was dropped from Delhi Capitals' playing XI after scores of 15, 0, and 5 in his first three matches, was in the dugout when Tristan Stubbs, batting in the middle, signalled for a change of gloves. Rana was fined 25% of his match fee after admitting to the offence.

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"Nitish Rana, batter, Delhi Capitals, has been fined 25% of his match fee and has also accumulated 1 demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players. Rana was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during a match." The incident occurred in the 19th over when Rana was involved in a prolonged argument with the fourth umpire," as per a statement from IPL.

Chasing a massive total of 213, DC needed 32 runs off the final two overs. Tristan Stubbs, unbeaten on 60 off 36 balls, was their lone hope. His request for a glove change was denied, prompting Rana to exchange words with fourth umpire Anish Sahasrabudhe. Stubbs was then dismissed on the third ball of the over by Jamie Overton without adding to his score, as DC eventually slumped to a 23-run defeat.

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CSK got their first win of the season, breaking their six-match losing streak at home. Put to bat first by DC, Samson (115* in 56 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Ayush Mhatre (59 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took CSK to 212/2 in 20 overs.

In chase, Pathum Nissanka (41 in 24 balls, with five fours and two sixes) put on a 62-run stand with KL Rahul, and Tristan Stubbs scored a valiant 30-ball 60, but that was pretty much it from DC as a batting team, as Overton (4/18) and Kamboj (3/35) took wickets regularly. CSK is at the ninth spot, with a win and three losses. DC is in fourth spot, with two wins and two losses. (ANI)

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