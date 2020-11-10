Dubai, Nov 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals here on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals Innings
Marcus Stoinis c de Kock b Boult 0
Shikhar Dhawan b Jayant 15
Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Boult 2
Shreyas Iyer not out 65
Rishabh Pant c Hardik b Coulter-Nile 56
Shimron Hetmyer c Coulter-Nile b Boult 5
Axar Patel c sub b Coulter-Nile 9
Kagiso Rabada run out 0
Extras: (LB-1 W-3) 4
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 156
Fall of Wickets: 1/0 2/16 3/22 4/118 5/137 6/149 7/156
Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-30-3, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-28-0, Jayant Yadav 4-0-25-1, Nathan Coulter-Nile 4-0-29-2, Krunal Pandya 3-0-30-0, Kieron Pollard 1-0-13-0. More
