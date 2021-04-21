Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals which the defending champions lost by six wickets here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday evening.

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rohit was fined Rs 12 lakh, the league informed in a statement.

As per the IPL guidelines, the captain of the erring team is docked Rs 12 lakh in fine on the first instance of slow over-rate. On the second instance during the season, the fine for the captain is doubled (Rs 24 lakh) while every other member of playing XI is fined 25 per cent of match fee or Rs 6 lakh -- whichever is lesser.

When the offence is committed for the third time in a season, the captain has to pay a fee of Rs 30 lakh and serve a one-match ban, while rest of the members of the playing XI are charged with a fine of Rs 12 lakh or 50 per cent of match fee -- whichever is lesser.

In match number 13 of the ongoing IPL, Delhi Capitals first restricted Mumbai Indians to 137/9 in their allotted 20 overs and then chased down the target with five balls to spare.

With three wins in four games, the Rishabh Pant-led side is placed at the second spot in the points table. They will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are placed in the fourth position with four points in four games. They will next lock horns with Punjab Kings on Friday. (ANI)

