Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals' progress was delayed due to a rain interruption in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here on Monday.

Rajasthan Royals openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (31 not out) and Jos Buttler (28 not out) found rhythm as they had knocked off 61 runs from six overs chasing 180 when the rains arrived.

Rajasthan Royals need another 119 runs from 14 overs with all wickets intact.

While it began as a passing shower which forced the players off the field and the groundstaff to quickly cover the centre square, the rains intensified in a short time period forcing them to bring on further sheets to cover the playing area.

Jaiswal, who has blown hot and cold so far this IPL, stroked his way to 31 not out off 18 balls with five fours and one six. At the other end, Buttler was batting on 28 off 18 balls with five hits to the fence.

Rajasthan were clearly ahead in the game at the time of interruption as the par score at the six-over mark read 41.

Earlier in the game, Mumbai Indians posted 179 for nine after Tilak Varma made 65 off 45 balls and Nehal Wadhera struck a quick 49.

But the highlight of the first session was a maiden five-for for Sandeep Sharma (4-0-18-5), who recorded the best bowling figures this IPL season.

Yuzvendra Chahal (1/48) also created history by becoming the first bowler ever in IPL to reach 200 wickets.

