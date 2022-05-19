Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.
Gujarat Titans:
Wriddhiman Saha run out (du Plessis) 31
Shubman Gill c Maxwell b Hazlewood 1
Matthew Wade lbw b Maxwell 16
Hardik Pandya not out 62
David Miller c & b de Silva 34
Rahul Tewatia c Karthik b Hazlewood 2
Rashid Khan not out 19
Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3
Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 168
Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-38, 3-62, 4-123, 5-132
Bowling: Siddarth Kaul 4-0-43-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-15-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-2, Glenn Maxwell 4-1-28-1, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-11-0, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-25-1, Harshal Patel 1-0-6-0. MORE
