Mumbai, May 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha run out (du Plessis) 31

Shubman Gill c Maxwell b Hazlewood 1

Matthew Wade lbw b Maxwell 16

Hardik Pandya not out 62

David Miller c & b de Silva 34

Rahul Tewatia c Karthik b Hazlewood 2

Rashid Khan not out 19

Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 168

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-38, 3-62, 4-123, 5-132

Bowling: Siddarth Kaul 4-0-43-0, Shahbaz Ahmed 2-0-15-0, Josh Hazlewood 4-0-39-2, Glenn Maxwell 4-1-28-1, Mahipal Lomror 1-0-11-0, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-25-1, Harshal Patel 1-0-6-0. MORE

