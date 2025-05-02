Ahmedabad, May 2 (PTI) Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans here on Friday.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 3: Ashok Gehlot, Rebecca Hall, Bobby Cannavale and Laxmikant Kattimani - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 3.

Gujarat Titans:

Sai Sudharsan c Klaasen b Zeeshan Ansari 48

Also Read | Jos Buttler Completes 4,000 Indian Premier League Runs, Achieves Feat During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Shubman Gill run out (Harshal Patel/Klaasen) 76

Jos Buttler c Abhishek Sharma b Cummins 64

Washington Sundar c Nitish Reddy b Jaydev Unadkat 21

Shahrukh Khan not out 6

Rahul Tewatia c Aniket Verma b Jaydev Unadkat 6

Rashid Khan c and b Jaydev Unadkat 0

Extras: (W-3) 3

Total:(For 6 wickets in 20 Overs) 224

Fall of wickets: 1-87, 2-149, 3-206, 4-218, 5-224, 6-224.

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 3-0-48-0, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-35-3, Pat Cummins 4-0-40-1, Harshal Patel 3-0-41-0, Zeeshan Ansari 4-0-42-1, Kamindu Mendis 2-0-18-0. (MORE) PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)