Enjoying a stellar run in the IPL 2025, Jos Buttler completed 4,000 runs in the Indian Premier League during the ongoing Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at Ahmedabad. Buttler became the fifth overseas batter to reach 4,000 IPL runs after David Warner, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, and Faf du Plessis. Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Scorecard: Check Gt vs SRH Live Score of IPL 2025 Match Online.

The former England captain first featured in IPL 2016 and has since played 117* matches, representing sides like Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, and Gujarat Titans. Buttler is considered a T20 legend, having accumulated 12,531 runs, which include eight tons and 88 half-centuries in 444* matches.

Breakdown of Jos Buttler's IPL Runs

Buttler has scored the most runs for his former franchise Rajasthan Royals, in the IPL, stockpiling 3,055 with seven hundreds, including four in a single season. For MI, Buttler played in 24 matches across two seasons, managing 527 runs, and now for GT, the 35-year-old has hit 418 runs so far. Sai Sudharsan Becomes Fastest Indian Batter To Reach 2000 Runs in T20s, Shatters Sachin Tendulkar’s Record During GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Franchise Matches Runs 100s Gujarat Titans 10* 418 0 Rajasthan Royals 83 3055 7 Mumbai Indians 24 527 0

(*-ongoing)

In IPL 2025, Buttler is the fifth-highest run-getter, with 418* runs, with four half-centuries, and can move the order by the time the season reaches its playoffs stage. Buttler has won one IPL title (2017) and holds the joint record of scoring the most centuries in one IPL season with Virat Kohli (4).

During IPL 2018, Buttler became the second batter to hit five successive half-centuries in the tournament after Virender Sehwag.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).