Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) Scoreboard of Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Friday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Anmolpreet Singh lbw b Krunal Pandya 31

Mayank Agarwal c Stoinis b Krunal Pandya 8

Rahul Tripathi c Amit Mishra b Yash Thakur 35

Aiden Markram b Krunal Pandya 0

Harry Brook st Pooran b Ravi Bishnoi3

Washington Sundar c Deepak Hooda b Amit Mishra16

Abdul Samad not out 21

Adil Rashid c Deepak Hooda b Amit Mishra 4

Umran Malik run out (Deepak Hooda/Jaydev Unadkat) 0

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0

Extras

(B-1, LB-1, W-2)

4

Total (For 8 wickets in 20 overs) 121

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-50, 3-50, 4-55, 5-94, 6-104, 7-108, 8-109

Bowling: Kyle Mayers 1-0-5-0, Jaydev Unadkat 3-0-26-0, Krunal Pandya 4-0-18-3, Yash Thakur 3-0-23-1, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-16-1, Deepak Hooda 1-0-8-0, Amit Mishra 4-0-23-2. (MORE) PTI

