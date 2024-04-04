Ahmedabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL game between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans here on Thursday.

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha c Dhawan b Rabada 11

Shubman Gill not out 89

Kane Williamson c Bairstow b Harpreet Brar 26

Sai Sudharsan c Sharma b Patel 33

Vijay Shankar c Harpreet Brar b Rabada 8

Rahul Tewatia not out 23

Extras: (LB-5, W-4) 9

Total: (For 4 wkts, 20 overs) 199

Fall of wkts: 1-29, 2-69, 3-122, 4-164.

Bowling: Harpreet Brar 4-0-33-1, Arshdeep Singh 4-0-33-0, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-44-2, Sam Curran 2-0-18-0, Harshal Patel 4-0-44-1, Sikandar Raza 2-0-22-0. PTI (MORE) AM

